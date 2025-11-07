Honoring 'Vande Mataram': A Milestone 150th Anniversary Celebration

In a ceremony marked by reverence and celebration, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta unveiled a commemorative plaque inscribed with the full text of 'Vande Mataram'. The ceremony, held to mark the 150th anniversary of India's national song, emphasized its timeless significance in uniting the nation under a singular patriotic spirit.

Addressing attendees, Gupta remarked on the plaque's installation as a lasting reminder of 'Vande Mataram's' indelible impact on India's freedom struggle. First sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896, the anthem became a powerful symbol of resistance and nationalism, notably during the 1905 Partition of Bengal.

The event, attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other BJP leaders, featured an array of cultural performances by the Sahitya Kala Parishad. The assembly building was brilliantly illuminated in tricolor hues, enhancing the celebratory ambiance on this historic occasion.

