Tragedy on a Transformer: Shocking Case of Animal Cruelty in Jaipur

A street dog in Jaipur's Bhankrota area was tragically killed after being tied to an electrical transformer. Local residents discovered the dog's body hanging from the transformer early Friday. Authorities stopped the electricity supply, retrieved the body, and are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An appalling incident of animal cruelty has emerged in Jaipur's Bhankrota area, where a street dog was allegedly tied to and thrown onto an electrical transformer, resulting in its death from electrocution, according to official reports released on Friday.

The local police reported that the dog's body was discovered hanging 20 feet above the ground on the transformer early in the morning after residents about for a morning walk noticed unusual sparks emanating from the site.

Upon notification, authorities promptly halted the electricity supply, safely retrieved the dog's body, and subsequently buried it. The horrific event occurred in Jaipur's Jaisinghpura region, where unidentified individuals reportedly killed the animal late Thursday night. Police investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators.

