Modi Accuses Congress of Divisive History Over 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Modi criticized Congress for removing key stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' in 1937, linking it to partition. He launched a year-long commemoration of the song, emphasizing its historical significance and role in India's freedom struggle. Modi's remarks sparked responses from Congress, defending their historical decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:51 IST
Modi Accuses Congress of Divisive History Over 'Vande Mataram'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique against the Congress Party on Friday, accusing them of fostering division by omitting key stanzas from the national song 'Vande Mataram' in 1937, actions he claimed sowed the seeds of partition. The comment came as he inaugurated a year-long celebration marking 150 years of the national song.

During the event, Modi emphasized the enduring significance of 'Vande Mataram' in rallying Indian freedom fighters and articulated its ongoing relevance as a symbol of national pride. He highlighted how the song encapsulates India's spirit, capable of service and sovereignty, invoking the imagery of 'Durga' against terror.

Modi's statements stirred political ripples, with the BJP criticizing the Congress for historical decisions under Nehru, and the Congress demanding an apology, calling Modi's comments on Rabindranath Tagore's advice 'shameful.' As the nation celebrates this milestone, 'Vande Mataram' resurfaces in the narrative of India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

