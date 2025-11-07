Left Menu

Ramesh Sippy: Follow Your Heart for Cinematic Dreams

Veteran director Ramesh Sippy encouraged film students to pursue their creative dreams at the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture. He emphasized the importance of making films that resonate with modern audiences and spoke about his inspirations and vision for the future of cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:34 IST
Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy urged budding directors to follow their creative instincts and create films that resonate with audiences today. Speaking at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival, Sippy, known for classics like Sholay, emphasized the power of cinema that blends art and commerce.

During his keynote Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture, he highlighted the value of both art and commercial films, praising Bengali cinema legends like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, whose works inspire filmmakers worldwide. Sippy encouraged aspiring directors to find their unique style and cater to the evolving market demands.

Sippy also expressed confidence in cinema's enduring appeal, asserting that if quality films are made, audiences will continue to support the medium, despite the changes in viewing habits. He expressed interest in future collaborations with the Bengali film industry.

