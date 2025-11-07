Dharamshala's Digital Gateway to Tourism Unveiled

In a significant boost for tourism in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the official tourism website VisitDharamshala.com was launched on Friday. Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, performed a soft-launch ceremony from his residence in McLeodganj, heralding a new era of digital tourism promotion.

Spearheaded by the Dharamshala Hotel and Restaurant Association, this initiative aims to create a one-stop online platform, offering travelers extensive information on local attractions and providing real-time updates and verified hotel bookings. President Ashwani Bamba emphasized its role in promoting responsible tourism while supporting local livelihoods.

The website will guide tourists through Kangra Valley's natural and cultural wonders and ensure a seamless travel experience. With the launch of this site, Dharamshala sets its sights on becoming a model for sustainable tourism, blending tradition with technology in the Himalayan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)