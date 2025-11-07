Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Engages with Bhagalpur's Silk Weavers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Bhagalpur, renowned as Bihar's 'Silk City', to interact with silk weavers. During his visit, he addressed a rally supporting the INDIA bloc candidates and discussed the challenges faced by the local silk industry with the weavers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with the weavers of Bhagalpur, widely celebrated as Bihar's 'Silk City' due to its high-quality Tussar fabric.

He arrived in the eastern Bihar town to bolster support for the INDIA bloc candidates at a rally.

Accompanied by local Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, Gandhi discussed the silk industry's hurdles with local artisans, with moments shared on social media.

