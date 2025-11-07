Rahul Gandhi Engages with Bhagalpur's Silk Weavers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with the weavers of Bhagalpur, widely celebrated as Bihar's 'Silk City' due to its high-quality Tussar fabric.

He arrived in the eastern Bihar town to bolster support for the INDIA bloc candidates at a rally.

Accompanied by local Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, Gandhi discussed the silk industry's hurdles with local artisans, with moments shared on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)