Rahul Gandhi Engages with Bhagalpur's Silk Weavers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Bhagalpur, renowned as Bihar's 'Silk City', to interact with silk weavers. During his visit, he addressed a rally supporting the INDIA bloc candidates and discussed the challenges faced by the local silk industry with the weavers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with the weavers of Bhagalpur, widely celebrated as Bihar's 'Silk City' due to its high-quality Tussar fabric.
He arrived in the eastern Bihar town to bolster support for the INDIA bloc candidates at a rally.
Accompanied by local Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, Gandhi discussed the silk industry's hurdles with local artisans, with moments shared on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kharge Slams BJP's Unmet Promises, Champions INDIA Bloc
RJD gave Cong those seats it never won in 35-40 years; they stole INDIA bloc CM face at gun point, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
People of Bihar will get free treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh if INDIA bloc is voted to power: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
INDIA bloc leaders lying about giving govt job to one member per family; from where will they get funds, asks Rajnath in Vaishali rally.
INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, will be govt of extremely backward, socially marginalised, Dalits: Rahul Gandhi at Aurangabad rally.