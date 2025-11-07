Vande Mataram: A Symbol of India's Patriotic Fervor Amid Controversy

In a recent political stir, BJP's national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, took aim at factions opposing the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' in Jammu and Kashmir. Chugh accused dissenters of harboring separatist tendencies, following a directive from the Union Territory's culture department urging school participation in the 150th anniversary of the national song.

The directive met resistance from Jammu and Kashmir's Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, a coalition of religious groups, calling for its repeal. The groups argue that 'Vande Mataram' contradicts Islamic monotheistic beliefs, dubbing the order coercive.

At a commemorative event in Jammu, Chugh, alongside BJP president Sat Sharma, championed the song's legacy in India's freedom struggle, asserting its role under Prime Minister Modi in restoring national pride. They underscore 'Vande Mataram' as a cultural symbol, seeking to reignite patriotic spirit across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)