Sainthood Beckons: Mother Eliswa to be Beatified at Vallarpadam Basilica

Mother Eliswa Vakayil, the first nun of the Kerala Catholic Church, will be declared 'Blessed' at a ceremony at Vallarpadam Basilica. The announcement will be made by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, and includes addresses from key church figures and various commemorative events, celebrating her life of holiness and service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:08 IST
This Saturday marks a historic moment for the Kerala Catholic Church as Mother Eliswa Vakayil is to be elevated as 'Blessed' at the Vallarpadam Basilica. This honor, recognizing her as the first nun in the church, was announced by the Verapoly Archdiocese.

The beatification will be officiated by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, the Bishop of Penang and representative of Pope Leo XIV, during an evening ceremony. Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil will submit the formal request, accompanied by a special message from the Vatican delivered by Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Dr Leopoldo Girelli.

Post the Holy Mass, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India President Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath will unveil the Novena of Eliswa, and a commemorative souvenir will be released by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council President Archbishop Dr Varghese Chakkalackal. The events will culminate in a procession with Mother Eliswa's portrait, followed by a music concert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

