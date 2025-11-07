Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Aspiring Indian Doctor in Russia Sparks Investigation

The body of Ajit Chaudhary, a young Indian student from Rajasthan studying in Russia, was found at a dam in Ufa city after being missing for days. His death under suspicious circumstances has prompted calls for a serious investigation and expedited repatriation of his body to India.

The tragic case of Ajit Chaudhary, a 22-year-old Indian medical student missing since October 19, has concluded with the discovery of his body in Ufa, Russia. Ajit's clothes were initially found near White River, leading to a comprehensive search operation.

Ajit hailed from Alwar district, Rajasthan, and was pursuing an MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University. His family, having sacrificed much to finance his education abroad, now faces the heartache of his sudden death.

Former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh has demanded a thorough investigation into Ajit's death, highlighting the need for the swift return of his body to India and urging local authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding this unsettling incident.

