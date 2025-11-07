Left Menu

Embrace the Darkness: Tisca Chopra’s ‘Saali Mohabbat’ Debuts on Zee5

'Saali Mohabbat', helmed by Tisca Chopra and starring Radhika Apte, will stream on Zee5 this year. The thriller-drama, produced by Jio Studios and Stage5 Production, delves into betrayal and moral ambiguity. With a woman's perspective, it explores hidden fractures and the power of unspoken tensions in relationships.

Updated: 07-11-2025 23:55 IST
Saali Mohabbat (Photo: Instagram/@zee5). Image Credit: ANI
After captivating audiences at film festivals worldwide, Tisca Chopra's directorial debut, 'Saali Mohabbat', is set to premiere on Zee5 later this year. Starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma, among others, this thriller-drama promises to entwine viewers in a tale where love and obsession intersect.

Produced by Jio Studios and marked as fashion designer Manish Malhotra's digital debut under Stage5 Production, the film has already gained acclaim at esteemed events like the International Film Festival of India and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. 'Saali Mohabbat' challenges its audience to question the thin lines between love, obsession, and the lurking truths waiting to be unearthed.

The narrative centers on Smita, portrayed by Radhika Apte, a small-town housewife whose mundane life is turned upside down by a web of deceit and betrayal. As the story progresses, it intricately examines themes of power and the nuances of human relationships. Manish Malhotra highlights the importance of original storytelling while Tisca Chopra aims to portray these tensions through a distinctly female lens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

