Season two of ‘The Night Manager’ to debut on Prime Video in January 2026

Streaming service Prime Video on Saturday announced that the second season of the critically-acclaimed crime drama series ''The Night Manager'' will premiere on its platform on January 11, 2026.

The new season will see British star Tom Hiddleston returning in his Golden Globe-winning role of former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine.

The first three episodes will debut on January 11, followed by weekly releases every Sunday, with the finale slated for February 1. All six episodes will stream globally on Prime Video, excluding the UK, where the series will air on BBC and BBC iPlayer, a press release said.

Season two is set eight years after the events of the first chapter, which was released in 2016, and will see Pine living as Alex Goodwin, a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London.

''Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

''On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolanos (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy's Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it's too late,'' the official logline read.

The new season has been filmed across the UK, Spain, Colombia and France.

It will also feature Oscar winner Olivia Colman return as intelligence officer Angela Burr alongside original cast members Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe.

Besides Calva and Morrone, the newcomers for season two include Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires. Based on characters created by author John le Carre, the second season is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed entirely by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies. The series is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, 127 Wall, and in co-production with Nostromo Pictures.

