Left Menu

Ncuti Gatwa joins Cynthia Erivo in 'Bad Fairies'

Described as an original musical comedy that follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world, the film will have the Wicked actor voice the character of Jayne Staplegun.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 11:44 IST
Ncuti Gatwa joins Cynthia Erivo in 'Bad Fairies'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Doctor Who'' star Ncuti Gatwa became the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming animated musical titled ''Bad Fairies''.

The project also features Cynthia Erivo and hails from Warner Bros Animation and Locksmith Animation, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline. Described as ''an original musical comedy that follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world'', the film will have the ''Wicked'' actor voice the character of Jayne Staplegun. The details of Gatwa's character are being kept under wraps. The film is currently in the production stage and is set to release in theatres on May 21, 2027. DNEG Animation, whose credits include critically acclaimed animated features like ''Nimona'' and ''Entergalactic'', is serving as a digital partner on the film. Written by Deborah Frances-White, the film is directed by Megan Nicole Dong and Olivier Staphylas. It is produced by Carolyn Soper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
I am under threat, my enemies may even get me killed, claims Tej Pratap Yadav

I am under threat, my enemies may even get me killed, claims Tej Pratap Yada...

 India
2
NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

 India
3
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
4
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025