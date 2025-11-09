Ranveer Singh unveils R Madhavan's first look from 'Dhurandhar'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared the first look of his co-star R Madhavan from their upcoming film ''Dhurandhar'', introducing him as ''The Charioteer Of Karma''.

Directed, written and co-produced by ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'' fame Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Singh shared the poster on his Instagram handle on Saturday. ''The Charioteer Of Karma. 3 days to go! #Dhurandhartrailer out on November 12 at 12:12 pm,'' read the caption. The poster featured Madhavan wearing a grey pant-suit having a partially bald hairstyle.

''Dhurandhar'' is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is set to release in theatres on December 5 followed by a Netflix premiere.

