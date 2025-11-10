Left Menu

Taylor Momsen & Jim Carrey Reunite After 25 Years

Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey, co-stars from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', reunited after 25 years at an event. Momsen, who debuted in 1999, is also known for 'Gossip Girl'. Their iconic 2000 film, based on Dr. Seuss’s book, won an Oscar for Best Makeup and grossed over USD 347 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:03 IST
  • United States

In a heartwarming moment, Hollywood singer-actor Taylor Momsen shared a picture with her 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' co-star Jim Carrey, marking their reunion after 25 years at a recent event. The nostalgic post featured a collage with a throwback picture from the film alongside a new capture from the event.

Taylor Momsen, who embarked on her acting journey in 1999 with 'The Prophet's Game', found her breakthrough role as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 adaptation of the beloved children's book by Dr. Seuss. The film, where she starred opposite Jim Carrey, was a hallmark of her early acting career.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', directed by Ron Howard, not only became a box office hit, grossing over USD 347 million, but also clinched an Oscar for Best Makeup and received nominations for Best Production and Costume Design. The reunion between Momsen and Carrey, celebrated by fans, took place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

