Legacy of Lyrics: Remembering Ande Sri

The Telugu literary community is mourning the loss of esteemed poet and lyricist Ande Sri, known for writing Telangana's state anthem 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana,' who passed away in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Ande Sri as a remarkable poet whose contributions to Telangana's cultural heritage are irreplaceable, describing his passing as an 'irreparable loss' to Telugu literature.

State Congress President Y S Sharmila paid homage to Ande Sri, lauding him as a people's poet whose impactful words awakened the society. She offered prayers for his family's strength during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)