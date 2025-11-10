Left Menu

Legacy of Lyrics: Remembering Ande Sri

The Telugu literary world mourns the loss of eminent poet and lyricist Ande Sri, who penned Telangana's state song. Leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Sharmila express sorrow, praising his contribution and noting the profound impact he had on society through his poetry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:47 IST
The Telugu literary community is mourning the loss of esteemed poet and lyricist Ande Sri, known for writing Telangana's state anthem 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana,' who passed away in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Ande Sri as a remarkable poet whose contributions to Telangana's cultural heritage are irreplaceable, describing his passing as an 'irreparable loss' to Telugu literature.

State Congress President Y S Sharmila paid homage to Ande Sri, lauding him as a people's poet whose impactful words awakened the society. She offered prayers for his family's strength during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

