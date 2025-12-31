N Chandrababu Naidu Hails New Year Amidst Unparalleled Pension Scheme Success

In a heartfelt address on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended New Year 2026 greetings to beneficiaries of the commendable NTR Bharosa Pension scheme. The Chief Minister reflected on the unprecedented scope of the programme, through which over ₹50,000 crore have been allocated to pensions, underscoring the government's commitment to financial security for vulnerable populations.

December saw a strategic distribution of ₹2,743 crore to benefit 63.12 lakh individuals across the state. Contrary to the norm, pensions were arranged to reach beneficiaries on December 31, one day before the new month, as a considerate gesture. Direct doorstep disbursement ensures both transparency and ease for recipients, Chief Minister Naidu emphasized during his address.

In his New Year message, CM Naidu expressed hopes for a year of happiness, health, and prosperity for all pensioners and their families. He reiterated the ongoing dedication to enhancing welfare schemes, highlighting the flagship NTR Bharosa Pension scheme aimed at aiding senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. Separately, the Chief Minister lauded chess champions Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy for their accomplishments at the FIDE World Rapid Championship.

