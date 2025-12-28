N Chandrababu Naidu's Spiritual Journey to Ayodhya's Sacred Ram Temple
On a spiritual visit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, participating in a 'yagyashala' ritual. Emphasizing the importance of developing Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Naidu highlighted their role in achieving India’s 'Viksit Bharat 2047' mission.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid a visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, engaging in a 'yagyashala' ritual.
During his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Naidu was accompanied by the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, member Anil Mishra, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. They gave him a tour of the temple's construction stages.
Expressing his gratitude, Naidu remarked on the spiritual significance of his visit, acknowledging Uttar Pradesh's development. He stressed the necessity of developing Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to fulfill the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Tech-Driven Crackdown on Religious Conversion Rackets
Uttar Pradesh's Security Blueprint: A Model for India
Uttar Pradesh Temples Prepare for New Year Devotee Surge
Andhra Pradesh's Visionary Leap into Quantum Computing: Transforming Amaravati into a Global Tech Hub
Uttar Pradesh's Cold Wave Relief Efforts: Comprehensive Strategies Unveiled