N Chandrababu Naidu's Spiritual Journey to Ayodhya's Sacred Ram Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid a visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, engaging in a 'yagyashala' ritual.

During his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Naidu was accompanied by the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, member Anil Mishra, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. They gave him a tour of the temple's construction stages.

Expressing his gratitude, Naidu remarked on the spiritual significance of his visit, acknowledging Uttar Pradesh's development. He stressed the necessity of developing Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to fulfill the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)