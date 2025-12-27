N Chandrababu Naidu's Spiritual Sojourn to Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu plans a significant visit to the revered Ram Temple in Ayodhya on December 28, marking his second visit to the iconic site. Official sources revealed that Naidu will embark on his journey from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on Sunday morning.

Once there, he is slated to spend around three hours soaking in the sanctity of the temple, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. This visit follows last year's attendance at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at the same location.

Naidu's tight schedule will see him leaving Ayodhya at 3 pm to head back directly to Vijayawada. This strategic visit is seen as a nod towards fostering spiritual and cultural connections.