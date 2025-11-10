Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Icons and Initiatives on Key Anniversaries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the state's participation in an event in Gujarat to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The Bhavantar Yojana will benefit farmers, while a former Naxal's surrender marks policing success. Additionally, a local cricketer will be celebrated at the Tribal Pride Day event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Icons and Initiatives on Key Anniversaries
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that a state delegation will participate in an event in Gujarat to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing colleagues before a cabinet meeting, Yadav highlighted the benefits provided to farmers under the 'Bhavantar Yojana' and the relief given to electricity consumers through the 'Samadhan Yojana'. Funds related to the Bhavantar Yojana will be disbursed to farmers' accounts from Dewas on November 13.

Additionally, Yadav acknowledged the successful surrender of Naxal Sunita under the state's effective policy and announced that cricket star Kranti Gaud will be honored at the Janjatiya Gourav Diwas event for her role in the World Cup-winning women's cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
2
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
3
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India
4

Digital Revolution: Transforming Urban Cooperative Banks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025