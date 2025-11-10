Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Icons and Initiatives on Key Anniversaries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that a state delegation will participate in an event in Gujarat to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing colleagues before a cabinet meeting, Yadav highlighted the benefits provided to farmers under the 'Bhavantar Yojana' and the relief given to electricity consumers through the 'Samadhan Yojana'. Funds related to the Bhavantar Yojana will be disbursed to farmers' accounts from Dewas on November 13.

Additionally, Yadav acknowledged the successful surrender of Naxal Sunita under the state's effective policy and announced that cricket star Kranti Gaud will be honored at the Janjatiya Gourav Diwas event for her role in the World Cup-winning women's cricket team.

