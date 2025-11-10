Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Icons and Initiatives on Key Anniversaries
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the state's participation in an event in Gujarat to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The Bhavantar Yojana will benefit farmers, while a former Naxal's surrender marks policing success. Additionally, a local cricketer will be celebrated at the Tribal Pride Day event.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that a state delegation will participate in an event in Gujarat to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing colleagues before a cabinet meeting, Yadav highlighted the benefits provided to farmers under the 'Bhavantar Yojana' and the relief given to electricity consumers through the 'Samadhan Yojana'. Funds related to the Bhavantar Yojana will be disbursed to farmers' accounts from Dewas on November 13.
Additionally, Yadav acknowledged the successful surrender of Naxal Sunita under the state's effective policy and announced that cricket star Kranti Gaud will be honored at the Janjatiya Gourav Diwas event for her role in the World Cup-winning women's cricket team.
