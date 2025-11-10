Left Menu

Spiritual Odyssey: 'Adi Kailash' Ascends to JIFF 2026

'Adi Kailash,' a documentary by Harish Sharma, captures a spiritual journey to the sacred Himalayan peak. Nominated for the 18th Jaipur International Film Festival 2026, the film, anchored by Hemant Pandey, explores pilgrims' paths and the mystical region, inspired by Lalit Pant's award-winning book.

  • India

'Adi Kailash,' a compelling documentary directed by Harish Sharma, is set to compete in the 18th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026. This prestigious festival focuses on fostering new filmmakers and promoting cultural exchange.

The film, produced by Sandeep Jha, draws inspiration from celebrated trekker and author Lalit Pant's award-winning book, 'Ajpathon se Himshikharon Tak.' It chronicles the spiritual journey to the sacred Adi Kailash peak, revered as Lord Shiva's divine home in Hindu mythology. Anchored by Hemant Pandey, the documentary intertwines history, the arduous pilgrim trails, and the serene mystique of the Himalayas, showcasing personal tales, local customs, and humanity's enduring bond with nature.

JIFF 2026 will be held from February 13 to 15 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, in partnership with the Global Cinema Movement and Delhi Film Convention & Summit 2026, highlighting its significant role in the international film circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

