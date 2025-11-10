Forging New Ties: Chhattisgarh and Gujarat's Collaborative Future
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's visit to Gujarat explored potential partnerships across tourism, culture, industry, and administrative innovation. Meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Sai expressed interest in Gujarat's investment strategies and innovative policies, seeking to adapt them in Chhattisgarh. Future collaboration was highlighted during cultural events in Narmada.
In an effort to bolster inter-state cooperation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday. Their discussions centered on enhancing partnerships in tourism, culture, industry, and administrative innovation between Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, both BJP-ruled states.
During his two-day Gujarat visit, Sai attended cultural events surrounding the 'Bharat Parv' festival in Narmada district, marking Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The visit highlighted Gujarat's success as a top investment destination, especially following the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a blueprint Sai wishes to adapt in Chhattisgarh.
Sai's itinerary included meetings with senior bureaucrats and a visit to the 'CM Dashboard,' signifying interest in fostering Chhattisgarh's development along similar innovative lines. The visit concluded with plans for a 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' event in Ahmedabad, reinforcing Chhattisgarh's investment appeal.
