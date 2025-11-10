Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Hospitalized: Fans Rally for 'He-Man's' Recovery
Legendary actor Dharmendra is currently under observation at Breach Candy Hospital, as his wife Hema Malini shares updates with concerned fans. Supporters and celebrities, including Salman Khan, have visited, wishing him a swift recovery. Known for iconic roles, Dharmendra continues to capture hearts with his recent films.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been hospitalized for observation at Breach Candy Hospital, as confirmed by his wife, politician Hema Malini. In a social media update, she expressed gratitude for the prayers and support from fans concerned about Dharmendra's health, while urging them to continue praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.
The update was accompanied by a nostalgic photograph of Dharmendra, sparking an outpouring of good wishes from fans. Many took to the comments section to express their hope for a quick recovery for the beloved 'He-Man' of Bollywood, as his family members, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, arrived at the hospital. Notably, superstar Salman Khan also visited to check on his health.
Dharmendra, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, is renowned for his roles in classics such as 'Sholay' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. Recently, he appeared in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar. As fans offer their support, the industry icon remains in the public's thoughts and prayers during this time.
