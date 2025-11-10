Nike Takes Big Leap in Sustainability with Ester Loop's Circular Resin

Ester Loop Infinite Technologies and Nike have entered a multi-year agreement focused on sustainability in footwear and apparel. Announced on Monday, the partnership will see Nike cooperatively working with the joint venture formed by Ester Industries and Canada's Loop Industries to integrate sustainable materials.

The agreement ensures that Loop will supply its virgin-quality circular polyester resin, Twist, exclusively made from textile waste. Nike will become the anchor customer for the new manufacturing facility being built in collaboration with Ester Industries in India.

This partnership is seen as a pivotal move for Nike in its sustainability efforts, aiming to significantly reduce the use of virgin and recycled flake polyester in its product lines. The venture reflects a combined effort to scale sustainable solutions while maintaining product excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)