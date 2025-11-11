Left Menu

Dharmendra's Health Observed Amidst Industry Concerns

Dharmendra, a veteran Bollywood actor, is under observation in a Mumbai hospital. His wife, Hema Malini, has assured fans of continuous monitoring and urged for prayers. Rumors of his health issues have been denied, with family and film industry members showing support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:00 IST
The iconic Bollywood actor, Dharmendra, aged 89, is currently under medical observation at a Mumbai hospital, his wife, Hema Malini, announced on Monday. She called upon well-wishers for prayers, emphasizing the seriousness of his condition while maintaining hope for his recovery.

Despite swirling rumors about Dharmendra's health deteriorating, son Sunny Deol's representative dismissed claims of the actor being on a ventilator. An insider described his health as serious, but the family stresses respect for their privacy and a halt to misinformation.

Prominent figures, including superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and actor Govinda, have visited Dharmendra at the hospital, demonstrating the widespread support and concern from the film industry during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

