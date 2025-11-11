Ons Jabeur's Joyful Pause: Expecting First Child
Former world number two tennis star Ons Jabeur is expecting her first child and announced an extended break from her professional career. Known as the 'Minister of Happiness,' Jabeur shared her plans to focus on family life. This decision comes amid concerns over the demanding tennis schedule.
Ons Jabeur, once ranked world number two in tennis, has announced that she is expecting her first child. The celebrated athlete, affectionately titled the 'Minister of Happiness,' shared the news on social media, revealing plans for an extended hiatus from her professional career.
Currently ranked 79th, Jabeur is set to welcome a baby boy in April, marking a significant shift as she steps back to prioritize her family life. This pause comes as she temporarily sets aside her successful career, where she has claimed five WTA singles titles.
The trailblazing tennis player has been vocal about her battles with depression linked to the intense demands of the tennis circuit. Her announcement aligns with growing concerns regarding the sport's rigorous schedule.
