Ons Jabeur's Joyful Pause: Expecting First Child

Ons Jabeur, once ranked world number two in tennis, has announced that she is expecting her first child. The celebrated athlete, affectionately titled the 'Minister of Happiness,' shared the news on social media, revealing plans for an extended hiatus from her professional career.

Currently ranked 79th, Jabeur is set to welcome a baby boy in April, marking a significant shift as she steps back to prioritize her family life. This pause comes as she temporarily sets aside her successful career, where she has claimed five WTA singles titles.

The trailblazing tennis player has been vocal about her battles with depression linked to the intense demands of the tennis circuit. Her announcement aligns with growing concerns regarding the sport's rigorous schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)