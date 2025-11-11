Sounds of Kumbha: A Grammy-Nominated Sonic Journey

'Sounds of Kumbha', an album inspired by the Mahakumbha festival and composed by Siddhant Bhatia, has been nominated for the Best Global Music Album at the Grammy Awards.

The Uttar Pradesh government commissioned the album as part of a cultural initiative, collaborating with Network18, HistoryTV18, and Universal Music India for global distribution.

The album, a blend of live field recordings, ancient mantras, and modern compositions, showcases contributions from over 50 artists, including Grammy winners and nominees, celebrating global spiritual unity.

