Sounds of Kumbha: A Grammy-Nominated Sonic Journey

'Sounds of Kumbha', a spiritual album inspired by the Mahakumbha festival, composed by Siddhant Bhatia, has been nominated for the Grammy Awards. Featuring over 50 artists, it captures the spirit of unity and spirituality with various cultural influences. Distributed by Universal Music India, the album signifies global musical harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Sounds of Kumbha', an album inspired by the Mahakumbha festival and composed by Siddhant Bhatia, has been nominated for the Best Global Music Album at the Grammy Awards.

The Uttar Pradesh government commissioned the album as part of a cultural initiative, collaborating with Network18, HistoryTV18, and Universal Music India for global distribution.

The album, a blend of live field recordings, ancient mantras, and modern compositions, showcases contributions from over 50 artists, including Grammy winners and nominees, celebrating global spiritual unity.

