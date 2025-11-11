Spiritual and Public Engagement: Yogi Adityanath's Visit to Devi Patan Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a special puja at the Devi Patan temple on Tuesday, focusing on the prosperity of the state. His visit coincided with the commemoration of the 25th death anniversary of Mahant Yogi Mahendranath Maharaj.

Arriving in Balrampur on Monday, Adityanath embarked on a two-day tour of the district, where he was actively involved in several religious and public engagements, according to an official statement.

During his visit, the chief minister evaluated the facilities at the Adishakti Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth, performed traditional services in the cowshed, and interacted with local representatives and residents, emphasizing his commitment to local development.

(With inputs from agencies.)