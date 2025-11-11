Afrobeat Icon Fela Kuti: A Legacy On Display in Lagos

An exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has opened in Lagos, Nigeria, marking its African debut. Originally developed by the Philharmonie de Paris in France, the Lagos version is substantially larger.

This Lagos exhibition showcases 440 items, including personal memorabilia, photographs, paintings, and videos of Fela's performances. Visitors can relish live music interpretations by Nigerian artists and also purchase replicas of his signature colorful underwear. Seun Ali, the lead curator, emphasized the significant expansion of the Lagos exhibition over the French version.

Fela Kuti, known for blending jazz, funk, and West African rhythms, remains a cultural icon. His music critiqued political corruption and bad governance, establishing him as a symbol of resistance against military regimes. Fela's legacy continues to influence Nigeria's vibrant cultural scene and the global Afrobeat movement, resonating with contemporary issues. (Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

