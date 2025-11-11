Left Menu

Afrobeat Icon Fela Kuti: A Legacy On Display in Lagos

A major exhibition celebrating Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti opens in Lagos, Nigeria, featuring 440 items and live performances. The event builds on a Paris debut, expanding significantly to highlight Fela's life, music, and activism, and his enduring cultural impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:33 IST
Afrobeat Icon Fela Kuti: A Legacy On Display in Lagos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has opened in Lagos, Nigeria, marking its African debut. Originally developed by the Philharmonie de Paris in France, the Lagos version is substantially larger.

This Lagos exhibition showcases 440 items, including personal memorabilia, photographs, paintings, and videos of Fela's performances. Visitors can relish live music interpretations by Nigerian artists and also purchase replicas of his signature colorful underwear. Seun Ali, the lead curator, emphasized the significant expansion of the Lagos exhibition over the French version.

Fela Kuti, known for blending jazz, funk, and West African rhythms, remains a cultural icon. His music critiqued political corruption and bad governance, establishing him as a symbol of resistance against military regimes. Fela's legacy continues to influence Nigeria's vibrant cultural scene and the global Afrobeat movement, resonating with contemporary issues. (Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

 India
2
ONGC Sees Profit Dip Amid Lower Oil Prices, Boosts Deepwater Exploration Efforts

ONGC Sees Profit Dip Amid Lower Oil Prices, Boosts Deepwater Exploration Eff...

 India
3
Escalation in Kupiansk: Russian Forces Thrust into Ukraine

Escalation in Kupiansk: Russian Forces Thrust into Ukraine

 Global
4
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Murder Case

Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025