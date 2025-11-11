Left Menu

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Celebration of Unity and Progress

Chief Minister Hemant Soren initiated the 'Run for Jharkhand' event in Ranchi as part of the state's silver jubilee foundation week. Celebrations will culminate on November 15, aligning with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Soren emphasizes pride, development, and unity during the festivities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren set the pace for the state's 25th foundation week by inaugurating the 'Run for Jharkhand' event at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. As the state gears up to celebrate its silver jubilee on November 15, the festivities align with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Organized to coincide with Jharkhand's foundation week, the 'Run for Jharkhand' stretched a 5 km course from Bapu Vatika in Morabadi to Sainik Market. Speaking on the occasion, Soren honored the sacrifices and struggles that have shaped the state, highlighting the significance of Jharkhand's milestone as an emblem of pride, unity, and growth.

In addition to the run, the Chief Minister announced upcoming activities, including a blood donation drive on November 12 and the deployment of 25 promotional vehicles to mark the 25th foundation day. Soren expressed hope that the dreams and aspirations of Jharkhand's people, as well as the vision of its martyrs, will continue to unfold under the 'Abua' government.

