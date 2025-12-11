Left Menu

Global Central Banks Brace for Hawkish Turn in 2026

The global interest rate outlook is becoming more volatile, with central banks signaling potential rate hikes in 2026. This shift is driven by persistent inflation amidst solid growth in developed economies, affecting market expectations and causing volatility in currency and bond markets worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:02 IST
Global Central Banks Brace for Hawkish Turn in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, central banks are signaling a potential shift towards interest rate hikes in 2026, as persistent inflation remains a concern. This sentiment was echoed by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock and European Central Bank Board Member Isabel Schnabel, highlighting a more hawkish monetary policy environment ahead.

The Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and Norges Bank are the only G10 central banks expected to cut rates next year. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada and RBA are anticipated to raise rates, a stark contrast to the rate-cutting cycle observed recently. This pivot is influenced by robust economic activity and fiscal policies supporting growth.

The implications of these developments are profound, affecting currencies and bonds, with the Japanese yen and emerging market currencies particularly vulnerable. Investors are cautious, yet market volatility remains low, hinting at possible shifts in the coming months. The evolving dynamics underscore the uncertainty in the financial markets as 2026 approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025