SpaceX's Cosmic Leap: Is an IPO on the Horizon?

In a recent social media exchange, billionaire Elon Musk suggested that SpaceX could soon announce an initial public offering (IPO), corroborating reports that anticipate a listing in 2026.

Musk's comments were in response to a post by Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger, who speculated on SpaceX's imminent public debut. According to these reports, the IPO might raise over $25 billion, catapulting the company's valuation beyond $1 trillion.

If successful, this would mark the second-richest IPO ever, just behind Saudi Aramco's massive $1.7 trillion unveiling in 2019. SpaceX has reportedly begun discussions with banks to potentially launch the IPO by next year.