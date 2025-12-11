Left Menu

SpaceX's Cosmic Leap: Is an IPO on the Horizon?

Elon Musk hinted at a possible initial public offering (IPO) for SpaceX in a social media exchange, aligning with reports of a potential listing in 2026. The move could raise over $25 billion, boosting SpaceX's valuation to over $1 trillion and positioning it as the second-richest IPO in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:18 IST
SpaceX's Cosmic Leap: Is an IPO on the Horizon?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent social media exchange, billionaire Elon Musk suggested that SpaceX could soon announce an initial public offering (IPO), corroborating reports that anticipate a listing in 2026.

Musk's comments were in response to a post by Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger, who speculated on SpaceX's imminent public debut. According to these reports, the IPO might raise over $25 billion, catapulting the company's valuation beyond $1 trillion.

If successful, this would mark the second-richest IPO ever, just behind Saudi Aramco's massive $1.7 trillion unveiling in 2019. SpaceX has reportedly begun discussions with banks to potentially launch the IPO by next year.

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025