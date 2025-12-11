SpaceX's Cosmic Leap: Is an IPO on the Horizon?
Elon Musk hinted at a possible initial public offering (IPO) for SpaceX in a social media exchange, aligning with reports of a potential listing in 2026. The move could raise over $25 billion, boosting SpaceX's valuation to over $1 trillion and positioning it as the second-richest IPO in history.
In a recent social media exchange, billionaire Elon Musk suggested that SpaceX could soon announce an initial public offering (IPO), corroborating reports that anticipate a listing in 2026.
Musk's comments were in response to a post by Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger, who speculated on SpaceX's imminent public debut. According to these reports, the IPO might raise over $25 billion, catapulting the company's valuation beyond $1 trillion.
If successful, this would mark the second-richest IPO ever, just behind Saudi Aramco's massive $1.7 trillion unveiling in 2019. SpaceX has reportedly begun discussions with banks to potentially launch the IPO by next year.
