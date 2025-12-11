U.S. Condemns Houthi Detention of Embassy Staff in Yemen
The United States has criticized the Houthi movement in Yemen for unlawfully detaining current and former local staff of the U.S. Embassy. The U.S. State Department views this as further proof of the Houthis' reliance on fear tactics to maintain control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:16 IST
The United States has issued a strong statement condemning the Houthi movement in Yemen for the continued detention of local staff members of the U.S. Embassy.
The State Department on Wednesday denounced the arrests and described the legal proceedings against the staffers as a sham, calling it a blatant attempt to intimidate those associated with foreign missions.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted these actions as evidence of the Houthis' ongoing use of terror tactics to exert power over Yemeni citizens, underlining the international concern over the group's behavior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Yemen
- Houthis
- diplomatic staff
- detention
- embassy
- local staff
- Terror
- tactics
- power
ALSO READ
Juvenile Detention Scandal Rocks Hungary: Political Turmoil Ensues
Outcry Over Extended Detention of Immigrant Children in US Facilities
High Court Upholds Preventive Detention for Anti-national Social Media Posts
Embassy Greenshore: Redefining Affordable Luxury Living in North Bengaluru
American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Released After Japanese Detention