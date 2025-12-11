Left Menu

U.S. Condemns Houthi Detention of Embassy Staff in Yemen

The United States has criticized the Houthi movement in Yemen for unlawfully detaining current and former local staff of the U.S. Embassy. The U.S. State Department views this as further proof of the Houthis' reliance on fear tactics to maintain control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:16 IST
The United States has issued a strong statement condemning the Houthi movement in Yemen for the continued detention of local staff members of the U.S. Embassy.

The State Department on Wednesday denounced the arrests and described the legal proceedings against the staffers as a sham, calling it a blatant attempt to intimidate those associated with foreign missions.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted these actions as evidence of the Houthis' ongoing use of terror tactics to exert power over Yemeni citizens, underlining the international concern over the group's behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

