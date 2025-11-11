Shruti Haasan's Harmonious Journey in 'Globe Trotter' with MM Keeravani
Shruti Haasan collaborates with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani for a song in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film 'Globe Trotter'. The cast includes Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Haasan described the experience as special, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and expressing her excitement for audiences to hear the track.
Renowned actor-singer Shruti Haasan has joined forces with Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani for a new track in the highly anticipated film 'Globe Trotter' directed by SS Rajamouli.
The film boasts a stellar cast including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Haasan took to Instagram to share her experience, highlighting a particularly moving moment during the recording sessions and expressing her excitement for the audience to hear the final product.
