Shruti Haasan's Harmonious Journey in 'Globe Trotter' with MM Keeravani

Renowned actor-singer Shruti Haasan has joined forces with Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani for a new track in the highly anticipated film 'Globe Trotter' directed by SS Rajamouli.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Haasan took to Instagram to share her experience, highlighting a particularly moving moment during the recording sessions and expressing her excitement for the audience to hear the final product.

(With inputs from agencies.)