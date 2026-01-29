Left Menu

India's Commitment to Middle East Peace: A Diplomatic Endeavor

India appreciates US efforts to address the Gaza conflict and supports UN resolution 2803. India emphasizes reconstruction in Gaza and humanitarian aid, while advocating dialogue for peace in the Middle East. India also supports political solutions in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, highlighting regional stability and humanitarian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has expressed appreciation for the United States' efforts in addressing the long-standing Gaza conflict, as noted by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish. He highlighted progress regarding the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on the issue during his speech at the UN Security Council debate.

The UN Security Council resolution 2803, endorsed last year, supports US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict, aiming to transform Gaza into a terror-free, redeveloped zone for its people's benefit. India stressed the need for sustained international support for Gaza's reconstruction and economic recovery.

India reaffirmed support for a sovereign Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel and highlighted its humanitarian initiatives in the Middle East. The country also emphasized political solutions in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, underscoring the interconnected challenges of the region that require diplomatic engagement and humanitarian support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

