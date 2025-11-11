Berhampur Circle RCCF Shines at National Water Awards 2024
The Regional Chief Conservator of Forests in Berhampur, Odisha, secured top honors alongside Haryana Agriculture University at the National Water Awards 2024. Instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the awards recognize achievements in water conservation. The ceremony will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on November 18.
The Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) in Berhampur, Odisha, has been recognized as a joint winner in the 'Best Institute Other Than School and College Outside Campus' category at the National Water Awards 2024, according to officials.
The Berhampur circle was awarded alongside Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, recognizing their exemplary efforts in water conservation and management. Instituted by the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the awards highlight significant achievements in this essential field.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced the winners, with the awards ceremony scheduled for November 18, overseen by President Droupadi Murmu. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared his congratulations, praising the team's dedication to water resource management.
