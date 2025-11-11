Ganga Aarti Honors Delhi Blast Victims with Silence and Lights

In a solemn tribute to the victims of the Delhi bomb blast, a two-minute silence coupled with 'deepdaan' was held during the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Tuesday evening.

Sushant Mishra, president of the Ganga Sewa Nidhi, expressed his condolences, acknowledging the tragic loss of several lives and numerous injuries.

Amidst prayers and ceremonial offerings, devotees hoped for peace and salvation for the deceased, following the deadly explosion that claimed at least 12 lives near Delhi's Red Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)