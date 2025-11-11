Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Delhi's Resilience Tested by Terror Attack

A terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort claimed eight lives and injured many, prompting actor Ranveer Singh to delay his film's trailer launch in respect. Meanwhile, the government announced compensation for victims' families as investigations revealed the explosion was triggered under panic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Delhi's Resilience Tested by Terror Attack
National Security Guard (NSG) personnel at the site of blast near Red Fort Metro station in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking terror attack, a blast near the historic Red Fort in Delhi claimed eight lives and left several others injured on Monday evening. The explosion targeted a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, leaving the Indian capital in shock.

Actor Ranveer Singh, visibly moved by the tragic event, took to Instagram to express his condolences and announced the postponement of the trailer launch for his latest film, 'Dhurandhar', as a mark of respect for the victims and their families.

The Delhi government has promised an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed the administration's commitment to providing quality treatment to the injured. Meanwhile, security agencies are investigating the incident, with initial findings indicating it was not a typical suicide blast but triggered in panic by the suspect.

As security forces conduct raids and recover explosives, Delhi remains on high alert amid efforts to ensure peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

