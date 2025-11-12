Left Menu

Iconic Bob Ross Paintings Auction: Supporting Public Television

Three original Bob Ross paintings will be auctioned by Bonhams to support public television. Organized by American Public Television, 30 paintings are set for auction, benefiting public broadcasting. This initiative aims to counteract recent federal funding cuts, inspired by high-profile private sales. The auction signifies Ross's enduring belief in public TV's accessibility.

Updated: 12-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three original paintings by Bob Ross are set to be auctioned by Bonhams in Los Angeles, marking the largest public offering of his works. The sale, organized by American Public Television (APT), intends to support public television as all net proceeds will benefit public broadcasting efforts nationwide.

President of Bob Ross Inc., Joan Kowalski, initiated the auction after witnessing significant private sales of Ross paintings. With federal cuts impairing public broadcasting, the auction aims to fill funding voids. "It was a great idea that I believe Bob would support," Kowalski mentioned.

The auction arrives amid financial challenges for public media, with recent federal funding eliminations. Gabriella Jones-Litchfield from APT emphasized the necessity of maintaining public television's accessibility during tough times. Bob Ross's calm teaching style continues to captivate younger audiences through modern media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

