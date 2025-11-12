Iconic Bob Ross Paintings Auction: Supporting Public Television

Three original paintings by Bob Ross are set to be auctioned by Bonhams in Los Angeles, marking the largest public offering of his works. The sale, organized by American Public Television (APT), intends to support public television as all net proceeds will benefit public broadcasting efforts nationwide.

President of Bob Ross Inc., Joan Kowalski, initiated the auction after witnessing significant private sales of Ross paintings. With federal cuts impairing public broadcasting, the auction aims to fill funding voids. "It was a great idea that I believe Bob would support," Kowalski mentioned.

The auction arrives amid financial challenges for public media, with recent federal funding eliminations. Gabriella Jones-Litchfield from APT emphasized the necessity of maintaining public television's accessibility during tough times. Bob Ross's calm teaching style continues to captivate younger audiences through modern media.

