Magic Lessons, Copyright Battles, and Papal Meetings: A Week in Entertainment

The entertainment industry stirred with excitement as new cast members of the 'Now You See Me' movie series indulged in magic lessons at Los Angeles' Magic Castle. Former Disney star Ariana Greenblatt shared the joy of learning illusions, integral for the film's heist antics.

On a more contentious note, OpenAI found itself at the center of a legal dispute in Germany over the unauthorized use of song lyrics to train ChatGPT. The Munich regional court's ruling against ChatGPT's use of Herbert Groenemeyer's compositions marks a significant development in copyright enforcement against AI.

In an unexpected fusion of film and faith, Pope Leo will welcome a retinue of Hollywood celebrities, including Cate Blanchett and Chris Pine, to the Vatican. The meeting, scheduled for the weekend, promises a unique convergence of cultural and spiritual dialogues.

