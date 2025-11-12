Govinda Celebrates Dharmendra's Return Home: A Bollywood Legend's Recovery Journey

Legendary actor Dharmendra has been released from Breach Candy Hospital and is currently recovering at his residence, as confirmed by a statement from his elder son Sunny Deol's team. The 87-year-old actor was discharged on Wednesday morning to the delight of fans and colleagues alike, including co-star Govinda.

Govinda, who visited Dharmendra at the hospital, reflected on the star's profound impact on Indian cinema. 'When I was on my way to see Dharam ji, so many memories struck my mind. He's a timeless icon, especially among Punjabis,' Govinda shared with ANI. Known for his charismatic persona, Dharmendra continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

A statement released by Dharmendra's family requests the media and public to respect his privacy while expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and well-wishes. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate his return to the big screen in 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, slated for release on December 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)