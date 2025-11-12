Left Menu

Govinda Celebrates Dharmendra's Return Home: A Bollywood Legend's Recovery Journey

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital and is recuperating at home, much to the delight of fans and fellow actor Govinda. Dharmendra's family requests privacy during his recovery, as he gears up for his upcoming role in 'Ikkis', releasing on December 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:57 IST
Actor Govinda (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Dharmendra has been released from Breach Candy Hospital and is currently recovering at his residence, as confirmed by a statement from his elder son Sunny Deol's team. The 87-year-old actor was discharged on Wednesday morning to the delight of fans and colleagues alike, including co-star Govinda.

Govinda, who visited Dharmendra at the hospital, reflected on the star's profound impact on Indian cinema. 'When I was on my way to see Dharam ji, so many memories struck my mind. He's a timeless icon, especially among Punjabis,' Govinda shared with ANI. Known for his charismatic persona, Dharmendra continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

A statement released by Dharmendra's family requests the media and public to respect his privacy while expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and well-wishes. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate his return to the big screen in 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, slated for release on December 25.

