Alive: Revolutionizing Urban Life Through Technology-Powered Experiences

Alive, India's first full-stack platform for curated experiences, is transforming urban living with rapid growth and innovation. Founded by Vivek Kumar, this tech startup aims to reshape lifestyle habits in Indian cities through unique, handcrafted experiences that enhance daily life and empower experience creators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alive, a trailblazing tech startup, is redefining how urban India connects and engages through curated, immersive experiences. With a remarkable 90x revenue growth in less than a year, this platform forges a new path in experiential consumption, cementing its role as a transformative force in modern urban living.

Founded by Vivek Kumar, Alive is deeply invested in enhancing the quality of life in Indian cities by offering exclusive experiences that resonate with young, ambitious professionals. The platform is currently operational in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to expand to Goa, aiming for a ₹100 crore ARR by March 2027.

Beyond delivering unforgettable experiences, Alive is fueling India's budding experience creator economy, offering chefs, artists, and hosts the tools to transform passion into lucrative businesses. Backed by ₹6 crore in funding, Alive exemplifies how technology can democratize and invigorate community-oriented economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

