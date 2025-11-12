MagickHome's 'Make Room for Pride' Revolutionizes Interiors for LGBTQIA+ Families

MagickHome, a global interiors brand, has unveiled the inaugural winners of its Pride Month campaign 'Make Room for Pride,' emphasizing its dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive society. The winners, Mayank and Sougata, a Bengaluru-based LGBTQIA+ couple, sought a familial space catering to each member's unique needs.

Mayank lauded MagickHome's understanding, saying, 'The makeover feels practical and reflective of who we are.' The campaign, led by Jayesh Sali, aims to create spaces for identity and pride, beyond symbolic gestures, promoting inclusivity for all backgrounds and genders.

Offering free makeovers worth ₹5 lakhs, MagickHome seeks to redefine 'home' for LGBTQIA+ families in India. Their empathetic project approach ensures that spaces are not mere designs but sanctuaries where every family member feels included and valued.

