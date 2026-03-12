Karnataka's Battle Against Food Contamination in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government plans to tackle alarming food contamination issues in Bengaluru. Officials have reported chemicals and heavy metals in commonly consumed items like vegetables, milk, and poultry. This has raised serious health concerns as pollution impacts food, air, and water quality in the city.

In response, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre announced government plans for a multi-departmental meeting to address these concerns. Inadequate sewage treatment infrastructure and pollutant levels in water bodies have been identified as significant contributors to the issue.

Lawmakers emphasized the need for a robust monitoring system. The government's strategic measures aim to enhance public awareness, improve waste management, and implement sustainable practices to ensure food safety and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)