Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Set to Host IPL 2026 After Key Approvals

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has successfully secured permission from Home Minister G. Parmeshwara to host the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The green light follows rigorous infrastructure upgrades and safety measures completed by KSCA as advised by multiple expert departments, such as the police and medical units.

With leadership from Vice President Sujit Somsundar, KSCA addressed essential improvements, including gate widening, exit area enhancements, and medical emergency setups. An expert committee led by Maheshwar Rao validated these measures, granting the stadium full capacity approval of 33,000 spectators for the upcoming matches.

The KSCA, collaborating with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and local authorities, aims to ensure smoothly conducted matches. KSCA expressed its gratitude for the support of key figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Sreemant Kumar Singh, and confirmed its commitment to hosting the IPL games safely and professionally.