Showcasing the Northeast: International Tourism Mart 2023 in Sikkim

The thirteenth edition of the International Tourism Mart, a pivotal event for spotlighting the vast tourism potential of India's northeast, will take place in Sikkim's Gangtok this November. The Ministry of Tourism will host this significant event from November 13 to 16, showcasing the region's allure to a global audience.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to inaugurate the mart, accompanied by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The event will spotlight the remarkable natural beauty and cultural diversity that the northeastern region, known as India's 'Ashta Lakshmi,' offers tourists.

Featuring 39 international tour operators, 50 domestic buyers, and 91 domestic sellers, the event aims to foster collaboration through technical sessions, panel discussions, and cultural performances. Attendees from 19 countries, including Spain, Thailand, and Russia, will explore northeast India's potential for eco-friendly and adventure tourism while discussing themes like cinematic tourism and digital innovation.