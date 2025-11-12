Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet: Romance Unruffled Amidst Split Speculations

Kylie Jenner has officially dismissed rumors about her alleged split with Timothee Chalamet by showing public support on social media. According to Page Six, Jenner 'liked' an Instagram video shared by Chalamet shortly after reports surfaced about their breakup.

The video, which showcased a trailer for Chalamet's upcoming film 'Marty Supreme,' was captioned 'MARTY SUUUUUUUUUPREME' by the actor himself. Jenner's positive interaction with the post demonstrated that the duo remains on good terms, effectively shutting down speculation of a rift.

Sparked by Chalamet's absence from Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday celebrations, the breakup rumors were further debunked by sources close to the couple. People magazine reported that the 'Dune' actor was away filming internationally and couldn't attend the party. Sources insist the couple is doing 'great,' and they have been meeting up globally, including visits on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)