Left Menu

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet: Romance Unruffled Amidst Split Speculations

Kylie Jenner dispels breakup rumors with Timothee Chalamet by liking his Instagram post. Despite missing Kris Jenner's party, Timothee was busy filming abroad. Sources confirm the couple remains strong, with Kylie visiting him on set. Their relationship continues to thrive, showcasing undeniable affection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:17 IST
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet: Romance Unruffled Amidst Split Speculations
Kylie Jenner , Timothee Chalamet (Image source: Instagram/ @kyliejenner, tchalamet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kylie Jenner has officially dismissed rumors about her alleged split with Timothee Chalamet by showing public support on social media. According to Page Six, Jenner 'liked' an Instagram video shared by Chalamet shortly after reports surfaced about their breakup.

The video, which showcased a trailer for Chalamet's upcoming film 'Marty Supreme,' was captioned 'MARTY SUUUUUUUUUPREME' by the actor himself. Jenner's positive interaction with the post demonstrated that the duo remains on good terms, effectively shutting down speculation of a rift.

Sparked by Chalamet's absence from Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday celebrations, the breakup rumors were further debunked by sources close to the couple. People magazine reported that the 'Dune' actor was away filming internationally and couldn't attend the party. Sources insist the couple is doing 'great,' and they have been meeting up globally, including visits on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

 Global
2
Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash

Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead o...

 India
3
Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free people from BJP's 'misrule': State Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free peo...

 India
4
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025