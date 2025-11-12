Left Menu

Akshay Oberoi Takes on a Thrilling Challenge in 'Resident'

Actor Akshay Oberoi discusses his role in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Resident', highlighting its layered narrative. Directed by Akash Goila and produced by Filmeraa, it promises a deep dive into the characters' psyches, offering a challenging and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Actor Akshay Oberoi is set to take audiences on a gripping journey with his upcoming film 'Resident', a psychological thriller directed by Akash Goila. Known for its rich narrative layers, the film promises complexity and depth to its characters, making it a compelling watch.

Produced by Filmeraa, 'Resident' is preparing to start filming soon. Oberoi expressed his excitement about engaging with roles that challenge him emotionally and require an embrace of unpredictability and risk. 'Resident' fits this mold perfectly, focusing not just on thrills, but also on exploring the psychological underpinnings of its characters.

With past credits in films like 'Isi Life Mein', 'Gurgaon', and series such as 'Illegal' and 'Inside Edge', Oberoi embraces this new role as an opportunity for intense and thought-provoking storytelling. As he transitions from the lighter tones of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', Oberoi is eager to embark on this new creative journey with 'Resident'.

