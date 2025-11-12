Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ushers in a New Era with 'Globetrotter'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making a highly anticipated return to Indian cinema with her upcoming film, 'Globetrotter,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The project marks a significant milestone in Chopra's career as she steps back into Bollywood after a successful stint in Hollywood. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's grand launch, scheduled for November 15 in Hyderabad.

In a recent #AskPCJ session on social media, Priyanka expressed her enthusiasm for the movie and revealed her hopes for a new era in her film career. The internationally renowned actress highlighted her collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, calling it an exciting opportunity to work with some of the best talents in the industry.

Chopra, who has been brushing up on her Telugu, shared her fond experiences on the set and lauded the film's team, including director Rajamouli, for their support. 'Globetrotter' is poised to generate buzz in the film industry, especially as it follows the global success of Rajamouli's RRR.

