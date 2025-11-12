Tamil Translation Wins 8th Romain Rolland Book Prize

A Tamil translation of the Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux's celebrated book 'Une femme' has won the prestigious 8th Romain Rolland Book Prize. The accomplishment highlights significant strides in Tamil translations of world literature.

The book, skillfully translated by SR Kichenamourty and published by Kalachuvadu Publications Pvt. Ltd, depicts Ernaux's mother's life, embodying themes of love, loss, and resilience, resonating with Indian readers. This award, founded in 2017, rewards exceptional French translations into Indian languages.

Priti Paul, director of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, and Grégor Trumel from the French Embassy emphasized the importance of translation in fostering cultural exchanges between France and India, furthering the reach of French literature globally. Special opportunities await the translator and publisher in Paris in 2026.