Ashtalakshmi Darshan: Bridging Youth through Cultural Exchange in India's Northeast

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently engaged in a virtual session with students participating in the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme, marking an exploratory journey to the northeastern states of India.

Developed under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, this program aims to strengthen cultural and emotional connections among India's youth by integrating students in the heritage and traditions of the northeastern region.

The inaugural group, comprising 39 students from Goa and Uttarakhand, is experiencing firsthand the region's unique beauty and diversity, fostering mutual cultural appreciation and regional understanding as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

