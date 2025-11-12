Left Menu

Ashtalakshmi Darshan: Bridging Youth through Cultural Exchange in India's Northeast

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacted with students embarking on the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme. This initiative, under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, aims to connect youth across India through cultural and educational exchanges, fostering understanding and appreciation of northeastern states' traditions and lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:36 IST
Ashtalakshmi Darshan: Bridging Youth through Cultural Exchange in India's Northeast
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently engaged in a virtual session with students participating in the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme, marking an exploratory journey to the northeastern states of India.

Developed under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, this program aims to strengthen cultural and emotional connections among India's youth by integrating students in the heritage and traditions of the northeastern region.

The inaugural group, comprising 39 students from Goa and Uttarakhand, is experiencing firsthand the region's unique beauty and diversity, fostering mutual cultural appreciation and regional understanding as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash on the Mall: Shopkeepers vs. Shimla Municipal Corporation

Clash on the Mall: Shopkeepers vs. Shimla Municipal Corporation

 India
2
AI Innovations Revolutionize Drug Discovery and Agriculture

AI Innovations Revolutionize Drug Discovery and Agriculture

 India
3
Democrats Unveil Epstein Emails, Stirring Controversy Over Trump's Connection

Democrats Unveil Epstein Emails, Stirring Controversy Over Trump's Connectio...

 Global
4
Doctor Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud in Online Consultation Scam

Doctor Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud in Online Consultation Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025